The message Trump sent out by awarding PM Modi the Legion of Merit

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 22: US President Donald Trump sent out a strong message after awarding the Legion of Merit to the architects of QUAD- Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Japanese Prime Minister, Shizo Abe and Australian Prime Minister, Scott Morrison.

What is interesting the QUAD dialogue took shape after China aggravated the dispute with Japan over the Senkaku Island. China also transgressed along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh, while also testing nuclear missiles during the US naval exercises in the South China Sea and imposed trade sanctions on Australia.

The award to the QUAD architects is also Trump's way of telling the world that it was during his time that these relations were taken to a greater level. It further implies the institutionalisation of the security architecture. Officials say that such exercises became necessary due to China's behaviour and this meant that it became all the more important for democracies to cement ties.

India''s Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, accepted the award on behalf of the prime minister from the US National Security Advisor Robert O''Brien at the White House.

President Trump "presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the US-India strategic partnership," O'Brien said in a tweet.

Modi was presented with the highest degree Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit which is given only to the Head of State or Government.

He was given the award in recognition of his steadfast leadership and vision that has accelerated India''s emergence as a global power and elevated the strategic partnership between the United States and India to address global challenges.

O''Brien in another tweet said that Trump also presented the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The awards were received by their respective ambassadors in Washington DC.

President Trump "awarded the Legion of Merit to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," he said.

Trump awarded the Legion of Merit to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security, O'Brien tweeted.