The magnificent day has arrived, tweets Rajinikanth as 2.0 releases

    Chennai, Nov 29: The much awaited and talked about film, 2.0 has hit the screens today. With Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar coming together, this film is a treat for audience everywhere.

    Since the announcement, the film has been rocking the headlines and after the release of the trailer, the audience has been waiting eagerly for the release.

    Rajinikanth

    As the day has arrived, Rajinikanth took to his Twitter account to cheer the film team. He tweeted, "Three cheers to team #2 ..The magnificent day has arrived !!"

    In "2.0", Rajinikanth will reprise the role of Dr Vaseegaran/ Chitti. Akshay, who is the new addition to the franchise, will play the antagonist, Dr Richard. The actor duo will share screen space for the first time.

    The film, directed by Shankar, is the sequel to his "Enthiran" (2010) that also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Shankar took to social media to share the news. "Hi everyone. At last the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on November 29, 2018. '2.0' (sic)" he tweeted.

    "Get ready for the ultimate clash, '2.0' on November 29, 2018!" Akshay wrote on Twitter.

    The movie's release has seen a string of postponements since Diwali 2017, with April being its last scheduled arrival. "2.0" also features Adil Hussain and Amy Jackson.

    rajinikanth

