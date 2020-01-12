  • search
Trending Swami Vivekananda Jayanti Iran
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The link between PM Modi and Ramakrishna Mission, explained

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Jan 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an ardent devotee of Swami Vivekananda, spent the night at Belur Math - global headquarters of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission - in neighbouring Howrah district.

    He has been put up in the international guest house ar Belur Math, which was turned into a fortress with SPG and state police personnel swarming over the area.

    The link between PM Modi and Ramakrishna Mission, explained

    Modi pays tribute to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary at Belur Math

    The link between the prime minister and the Ramakrishna Mission goes back to mid-60s. He has a long association with the Ramkrishna Mission order founded by Vivekananda in 1897, when a teenager Modi, inspired by the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, had arrived at the Mission's Rajkot branch in Gujarat and expressed the desire to join the order.

    Swami Atmasthananda, who later went on to become the 15th president of the Ramakrishna Math and the Ramakrishna Mission, then headed the Rajkot branch and had advised him that sanyas was not for him and that he should work among people. A few words by this monk changed the course of PM Modi's life.

    During those days, Modi used to regularly meet Atmasthananda and sought his spiritual guidance.

    Although Modi went back after spending some time there his the relationship with Swami Atmasthananda and the Ramkrishna Mission continued.

    Whenever Modi used to visit Kolkata, even during his days as Gujarat chief minister, he would travel to the Math.

    At Kolkata Port Trust event, Modi takes dig at Mamata for not implementing schemes

    This is Modi's second visit to Belur Math after becoming prime minister.

    In 2013, during his Kolkata visit, he had gone to Belur and sought the blessings from Atmasthananda.

    In 2015, Modi had called on ailing Swami Atmasthananda at Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratisthan, a hospital run by the Mission in south Kolkata and enquired about his health.

    After Atmasthananda's death in 2017, Prime Minister Modi had termed it as a "personal loss".

    On Sunday, the prime minister paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the National Youth Day, and spent some time in the spiritual leader's room in quietude.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi swami vivekananda kolkata explainer

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue