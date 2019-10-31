  • search
    The killing of 5 labourers in the Valley, a pre-planned murder: Mamata Banerjee

    By PTI
    |

    Kolkata, Oct 31: Describing the killings of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir as pre-planned murder, chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday questioned the security arrangements in place in the Valley after the abrogation of Article 370.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said, the labourers were set to return to their homes soon. "But the manner they were murdered brutally after being abducted, I think it is a pre-planned murder," Banerjee said.

    She also demanded a "strong investigation" into the incident to find out the truth. Mentioning that it is the Centre that is responsible for the law and order situation in the Valley, she said, "In Kashmir, there are no political activities and there is no political party there currently. The entire administration belongs to the central government, the Army and the other central forces... they are taking care of it. "

    "And on that day a delegation of European Union parliamentarians was visiting the state. Inspite of all this, how could they abduct these poor innocent fellows ... I m really shocked," she added.

    Hizbul Mujahideen behind killing of migrant labourers from West Bengal

    Five labourers from West Bengals Murshidabad district were killed and one worker was wounded by terrorists in Kulgam area on Tuesday.

    Story first published: Thursday, October 31, 2019, 13:39 [IST]
