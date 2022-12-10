The Khalistan bug has hit Australia and is set to spiral out of control

India is home to great diversity of faiths: US after listing China, Pak as 'countries of particular concern

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

It is important to note that the Indian agencies have flagged the Khalistan concern to several foreign governments on numerous occasions. However the response has not been welcoming and today the problem is there to see on the streets.

New Delhi, Dec 10: The spread of the Khalistan movement in countries such as the United States, Canada and United Kingdom have been flagged by India on numerous occasions. Now reports have emerged that members of the Indian-Australian community in Victoria, Australia were shocked and disturbed to see Khalistani flags, T-shirts, booklets being distributed at the Nagar Kirtan/Humanity Walk which was organised by the Victoria Sikh Gurdwara Council (VSGC).

This incident comes close on the heels of terrorist, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, chief of the proscribed Sikhs for Justice announcing that the next round of referendum being held in Canberra, Australia. This is a clear indicator of how the movement is spreading overseas and successive governments not taking India's advice seriously. Yes it is creating a problem for us as there is every chance that the propaganda put out by these people would affect India in Punjab. However it would turn out to be a Frankenstein Monster for them as the seeds of hate and propaganda will start to affect them. The Australia incident is just proof of this an Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia.

Amritvir Singh:

The VSGC is an umbrella organisation which representing 7 Sikh Gurdwaras in Victoria and it has been organising Nagar Kirtans since the year 2019. A member of the VSGC told The Australia Today that the reason for the Khalistan supporters to come to the event and distribute pro-Khalistan material is Amritvir Singh.

The silence on an anti-India rhetoric by Khalistan forces will bite the West sooner than it thinks

Singh according to the report is an executive committee member (independent) of the VSGC. He also claimed that he has close connections with the victorian Labor Government. He has also worked as an electoral staff in the Labor Party's Federal Member of Parliament for Bruce Jullian Hills office until mid-2020. This is a position that is paid by taxpayers, the report also said.

The role of the Sikhs for Justice:

Sikhs for Justice (SJF) banned by India has been at the helm of the Khalistan movement. In addition to propaganda online, it has been operating freely in countries such as Canada and spewing venom against India. Despite numerous warnings and advisories, the governments abroad have failed to reign in on the SJF and Pannun.

Sikhs for Justice are banned in India. Despite the denials about SFJ operating in Australia, these handles are now taking ownership. pic.twitter.com/usYd0F3XGE — 𑆩𑆳𑆬𑆴𑆤𑆵 Sarah L Gates (@SarahLGates1) November 19, 2022

Videos of the VSGC event that were shared online show the Khalistan supporters holding flags and swords. Why are armed separatists parading on the Australian streets one user on Twitter asked.

The official cited above says that these outfits such as the SJF have been allowed to operate freely. Pannun in particular is of very high nuisance value and his videos and messages are constantly relayed among the youth. He had even interfered in the farmers' agitation in Delhi and tried to incite violence another official added.

Yet another anti-India act reported from Canada and the Khalistan connection isn’t surprising

India has shared material on Pannun on numerous occasions. He has been booked in 22 cases, including sedition and terrorism. He was also booked by the Punjab police after activists of the SJF wrote a pro-khalistan slogan on a glass box covering the statue of Beant Singh, the former chief minister of Punjab who was killed by these very same elements.

Pannun has also been booked by the Himachal Pradesh police under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after activists of the SJF hoisted Khalistan flags outside the assembly complex.

The India scenario:

India has largely managed to contain the problem. The Pakistanis who have been shielding the Khalistan terrorists for years now after they were driven out by the Indian security forces have been trying to re-launch them in Punjab. However success has been slow to come by for these elements, which is why they are nurturing the likes of Pannun who get away scot free by governments abroad.

The pro-Khalistan forces have for the past one-and-a-half decades been making attempts to re-enter Punjab. One they have not been able gain the traction among the public. More importantly the current government zero tolerance towards terror policy has kept these elements in their tracks.

In this context it is important to remember that in order to drive out these terrorists from the Indian soil, 1,792 brave personnel had laid down their lives between 1981 and 1992.

Story first published: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 9:38 [IST]