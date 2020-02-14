  • search
Trending Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The joy of our lives: Sushma Swaraj's husband warm birthday wishes for late leader

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 14: It is former external affairs minister and late Sushma Swaraj's 68th birth anniversary today, and her husband Swaraj Kaushal took to Twitter to share a warm message on this occassion.

    The former Governor of Mizoram Swaraj Kaushal also uploaded a picture of his beaming wife, sporting a radiant smile with a knife in hand, and a cake in front of her.

    Sushma Swaraj
    Sushma Swaraj

    Swaraj Kaushal captioned the picture with a heart-touching message. Check out the tweet:

    The duo, often hailed for having 'one of the greatest love stories in modern India' who met in college while studying law in Delhi. Their 44 year marriage began at the height of the Emergency period on July 13, 1975. But beyond the political turmoil of the time, their families too were opposed to the match. Sushma came from rather orthodox family in Haryana.

    Despite both families raising their objections, the duo got married, and Sushma took her husband's name.

    Sushma Swaraj 68th birth anniversary: Some striking facts about 'People's Minister'

    Born on February 14 in 1952, Swaraj was one of the firebrand leaders of the BJP, had served as the Minister of External Affairs from May 2014 to May 2019. She had died on August 6, 2019, following a massive cardiac arrest.

    Earlier this year, she was conferred Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

    Swaraj had restored our faith in bureaucracy and had received applause from all around the world. She was one of the most followed foreign ministers on Twitter globally. She was known for helping Indians stuck abroad as she was quick to respond to their calls for help on Twitter. Swaraj even became popular in Pakistan for her response to people wanting to get visas for medical treatment in India.

    More SUSHMA SWARAJ News

    Read more about:

    sushma swaraj birth anniversary twitter

    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 11:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X