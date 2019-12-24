  • search
    The Jharkhand jinx: No CM has returned for a second term

    New Delhi, Dec 24: The jinx in Jharkhand continued with no chief minister getting a second term. While Raghubar Das failed to break the jinx, he however earned the distinction of becoming the first chief minister of the state carved out of Bihar in 2000 to complete a full five year term.

    The state has seen 10 chief ministers since it was formed. The state has since 2000 also seen three President's rule. The first chief minister of the state was Babulal Marandi of the BJP. He became CM on November 15 2000, but his term lasted only until 2003.

    On March 2 2005, Arjun Munda became the CM. The founder of the JMM, Shibu Soren became CM between March 2 and March 12 2005, before Munda returned to the post of CM.

    Uddhav Thackeray congratulates JMM-led alliance for Jharkhand poll win

    Munda's government however fell on September 19 2006, following which Madhu Koda became the CM and served until August 27 2008. Soren then returned to power, but remained in office only until January 19 2009 before President's rule was imposed.

    Soren returned to power again on December 30 2009 and stayed on in power until June 1 2009. President's rule was imposed again in the state.

    On September 11 2010, Munda took over as CM and stayed in office until January 18 2013. Following this President's rule was imposed.

    People of Jharkhand have given clear majority to JMM/Cong/RJD, says Hemant Soren

    On July 13 20133, Hemant Soren became the CM, but he demoted office after the elections, the results of which were announced on December 28 2014. Following this Das became the CM and he managed to complete his full five year term before losing the elections on Monday.

