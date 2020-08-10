Rajasthan Crisis: Not greedy for post, fought for my self-respect, says Sachin Pilot

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 10: Emerging from his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders, Sachin Pilot said, "I was personally attacked, I am not greedy for any party post, I have fought for my self-respect."

"Since past some time some MLAs were in Delhi, there were some issues which we wanted to highlight. I did that. I'd been saying since beginning that all these things were based on principle. I always thought these things are essential to be raised in party's interest," said Sachin Pilot.

"Sonia Gandhi Ji heard all our concerns and the governance issues that we raised. Formation of the 3-member committee by the Congress President is a welcome step. I think all the issues will be resolved," said Pilot.

Hitting back at Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot said, "Several things were said, I heard a lot of things. I was surprised by a few things that were said. I think we should always maintain restraint and humility. There is no place for personal malice in politics. We had formed govt in Rajasthan after five years of hard work."

"Party gives us post and can also take it back. I've no desire for any post but I wanted our self-respect to remain intact. I've contributed to the party for 18-20 years now. We've always attempted to ensure the participation of people who worked hard to form the govt," the congress leader added.