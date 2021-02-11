The intent of farm laws is to wipe out Mandis: Rahul in Lok Sabha

Rahul Gandhi only leader who can take on mantle of Congress presidentship: Bhupesh Baghel

New Delhi, Feb 11: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday has slammed the Modi govt over the new farm laws by describing the content and intent of the new farm laws.

Referring PM's speech on Wednesday, Gandhi said about the intent and content of the laws as the PM accused Oppositions of talking about the agitation but not about the content and intent of Farm Laws.

The Congress leader said the content of the first law is to finish the mandis in the country.

"The content of the first law is that one can have unlimited purchase of foodgrains, fruits and vegetables anywhere in the country. If the purchase is unlimited anywhere in the country, then who would go to Mandis? The content of the first law is to finish the mandis."

Then he described the content of the second law.

"The content of the second law is that big businessmen can store as much food grains, fruits and vegetables as they want. They can hoard as much as they want. Content of the second law is to end the Essential Commodities Act. It is, to start unlimited hoarding in India."

Finally talking about the content of the third law Gandhi told when a farmer goes before the biggest businessman of India to demand the right price for his crops, he will not be allowed to go to the Court.

PM Modi yesterday defended the contentious farm laws in the Lok Sabha saying its provisions were 'optional' and not 'compulsory', as farmers had the choice on where to sell their produce.

Replying to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Modi renewed his government's talks offer with agitating farmers on 'any point of concern'.