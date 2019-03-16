The Indo-Myanmar mega operation to protect Kaladan project: How it unfolded

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 16: To avert a possible threat to the Kaladan multi modal transit transport project, the armies of India and Myanmar conducted a coordination operation against insurgents between February 17 and March 2, sources said.

The Indian Army however did not cross the border during the operation, the official also informed OneIndia.

The focus of the operation was to crack down on the members of the Arakan Army, an insurgent group in Myanmar, the source said. The members of the Arakan Army had also moved close to the international border along Mizoram, they said.

The sources added that during the operation, the Indian Army beefed up the security along the border from Nagaland and Manipur to ensure that the insurgents do not cross over to the Indian side.

The Indian Army also helped the Myanmarese Army by providing them intelligence, they said. There were also inputs that some members of the Arakan Army were also planning to sneak into India.

The sources said setting up of camps by the insurgent groups was being viewed as a grave concern by armies of the two countries.

The operation was also undertaken keeping in view the safety of Indian workers engaged in the project.

After a series of meetings between personnel from both the countries, it was decided to carry out the coordinated operation. Additional troops were moved to the international border areas, besides deploying the Assam Rifles personnel.

The Assam Rifles has the responsibility to guard the international border with Myanmar.

The Kaladan multi-modal transit transport project is being viewed as India's gateway to the Southeast Asia.

India entered into a framework agreement with Myanmar in April 2008 to facilitate implementation of the project. On completion, the project will help connect Mizoram with the Sittwe Port in Rakhine State of Myanmar.

On the Indian side, work is on to extend the Aizawl-Saiha National Highway by 90 km to the international border at Zorinpui.

It may be recalled that on March 2, the Myanmar army took over the headquarters of the NSCN-K at the Taga area.

The action was taken after the NSCN-K had refused to follow an order to drive out the non-citizen terrorists and armed rebels from their camps. The operation was carried out by 500 security personnel of the Myanmar army.

The rebels were told to return to India, instead of trying to set up fresh camps in Myanmar. The army said that it had not resorted to aggressive military action on the insurgents. The army dismantled the hideouts of the Indian insurgent groups and also took physical control over the headquarters of the outfit.

This action came in the wake of ULFA-I chief, Paresh Baruah trying to motivate his men not to leave Myanmar. The entire operation was to ensure the prevention of illegal armed and insurgent groups infiltrating into Myanmar soil.