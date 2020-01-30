  • search
    The hanging of Nirbhaya's killers will be delayed further: Here is why

    New Delhi, Jan 30: The hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case is unlikely to take place on February 1.

    On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed the curative plea filed by Mukesh Singh. He had challenged the rejection of his mercy petition by the President. With the SC rejecting the curative plea, Singh has run out of all legal options.

    The hanging of Nirbhaya’s killers will be delayed further: Here is why

    On Wednesday evening, another convict Vinay filed a mercy petition with the president.

    The same was filed directly in the President's secretariat. Today the SC would hear the curative plea filed by another co-convict Akshay. If the same is rejected, then he has the option of filing a mercy petition before the President and then challenge the same in the form of a curative plea before the Supreme Court.

    Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma files mercy petition before President

    The fourth convict Pawan is yet to file a curative plea. Under Section 854 of the revised Delhi Prison Rules, none can be hanged till the last one has exhausted all options in case of multiple death row convicts, held guilty for the same crime.

    Further even if the President rejects the mercy plea, two weeks time has to be given to the convict before the execution.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 30, 2020, 7:28 [IST]
