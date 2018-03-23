Anna Hazare starts indefinite hunger strike at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan | Oneindia News

Ahead of starting his indefinite hunger strike in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for a competent Lokpal and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission report for resolving the agrarian crisis in the country on March 23, Anna took a dig at the Government and claimed that they are trying to create a Hindrance to his protest, he said, "You canceled trains carrying protesters to Delhi, you want to push them to violence. Police Force deployed for me as well. I wrote in many letters that I don't need police protection. Your protection won't save me. This sly attitude of the government is not done."

Organisers of Anna's hunger strike claimed that millions are going to join Anna in his protest, even before Anna reached the venue, people started to pour in, Jaypee Homebuyers also extended their support to Anna's protest. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in the venue set for the protest and Delhi police have also issued an advisory to ensure smooth traffic in the capital, as more and more crowd start to throng the venue.

Anna further demands that Agriculture Price Commission should be set up on the lines of the Election Commission and Niti Aayog. And had earlier said that he would launch satyagraha until death.

This protest comes seven years after Anna's anti-corruption protest against the UPA Government at the same Ram Lila Maidan. The Anti-corruption protest grabbed the interest of millions in the country who extended their support to Anna and took part in in his protest. The protest gained such momentum that some of the main organisers of his 2011 protest received political leverage and later formed the Aam Aadmi Party Government and now is the ruling party of Delhi.

However, after seven years, Anna's protest is expected to target the Modi-led BJP Government and Anna will be pressing for setting up of Lokpal and the implementation the Swaminathan Commission report to resolve the pain and suffering of the farmers and put an end to the agrarian crisis in the country.

OneIndia News

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day