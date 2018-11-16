THE Global University Employability Rankings 2018: IISc, IIT Delhi in Top 100

Bengaluru, Nov 16: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi are among the top 100 institutes to be listed in the Global University Employability Ranking 2018, The Times of India reported.

As per Times of India, while IISc secured a place at 28th position, IIT-Delhi was ranked 53rd. IIM-Ahmedabad, which stood at No. 144, also made it to the list of the top 150 institutions globally.

As for the Top 5, 4 places continue to be with US Universities with Harvard right at the top followed by CalTech, MIT and then Stanford at ranks 2,3 and 5 respectively. University of Cambridge has risen one spot to number 4 this year. TU Munich was ranked at no. 6, which is an improvement of 2 spots from last year. Interestingly, Harvard University scored a total of 2,243 points.