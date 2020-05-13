  • search
Coronavirus
    The five pillars for a self-reliant India

    New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation spoke about the five pillars for a self-reliant India.

    The five pillars for a self-reliant India
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    While stating that Atmanirbhar Bharat or self reliant India will be the road ahead, the PM also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package.

    PM Modi addresses nation: Five key takeaways from his speech

    The five pillars:

    Economy: Quantum jumps and not incremental changes

    Infrastructure: One that represents modern India

    System: Technology-driven

    Demography: Vibrant demography of the largest democracy

    Demand: Full utilisation of power of demand and supply

    The PM said that the focus would be on land, labour, liquidity and laws. The plan is to cater to the labourers, middle class, cottage industry, MSMEs and industries. He also said that bold reforms are the need of the hour.

    There would be supply chain reforms for agriculture, a rational tax system, simple and clear laws, capable human resources and a strong financial system, the PM added.

