The five pillars for a self-reliant India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation spoke about the five pillars for a self-reliant India.

While stating that Atmanirbhar Bharat or self reliant India will be the road ahead, the PM also announced a Rs 20 lakh crore financial package.

The five pillars:

Economy: Quantum jumps and not incremental changes

Infrastructure: One that represents modern India

System: Technology-driven

Demography: Vibrant demography of the largest democracy

Demand: Full utilisation of power of demand and supply

The PM said that the focus would be on land, labour, liquidity and laws. The plan is to cater to the labourers, middle class, cottage industry, MSMEs and industries. He also said that bold reforms are the need of the hour.

There would be supply chain reforms for agriculture, a rational tax system, simple and clear laws, capable human resources and a strong financial system, the PM added.