    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on a review petition in the Sabarimala case today.

    The petitioners had sought a review of the Supreme Court's earlier judgment allowing women of all ages into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

    The five Judges who will deliver the Sabarimala review verdict
    A five-judge bench will deliver verdict in the Sabarimala review case

    On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in 4:1 verdict had paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

    Sabarimala review verdict LIVE: Judgment at 10.30 am

    Today's verdict will be delivered by a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The other members on this Bench are R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.

