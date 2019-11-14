The five Judges who will deliver the Sabarimala review verdict

New Delhi, Nov 14: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on a review petition in the Sabarimala case today.

The petitioners had sought a review of the Supreme Court's earlier judgment allowing women of all ages into the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

On September 28, a five-judge Constitution bench, headed by the then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, in 4:1 verdict had paved the way for the entry of women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple saying the ban amounted to gender discrimination.

Today's verdict will be delivered by a five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. The other members on this Bench are R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.