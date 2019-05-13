  • search
    The first terrorist was a Hindu, his name was Nathuram Godse: Kamal Haasan

    Chennai, May 13: Actor-turned-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Hassan spoke about Hindu terror while campaigning for the by polls in Aravakkurichi, Tamil Nadu, along with candidate S Mohanraj.

    Addressing a rally during a by-poll campaign, the MNM founder said that Nathuram Godse was the first terrorist of independent India.

    File photo of Kamal Haasan

    He said, "In independent India, the first terrorist was a Hindu- his name was Nathuram Godse. That's how it all began. It started back then. I'm here to question Gandhi's murder."

    He added that he didn't say this because Aravakkurichi is a muslim dominated area.

    Haasan clarified that his statement was not meant to appeal to the Muslim-majority electorate in the constituency.

    "I am not saying this because there are Muslims here," Hassan added.

    Reacting to it, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) president Tamilisai Soundararajan took a dig at Hassan over his statements on Hindu terror.

    She reminded him of the actors earlier statement where he has stated that he will leave India if his movie is not allowed to be released.

    In her twitter account, Tamilisai reacted to statements made by Kamal Hassan on Hindu terror where the actor said he is a proud Indian.

    In 2013, Kamal Hassan's Viswaroopam movie faced trouble from Muslim group and TN government had banned the movie. During that time Kamal in an emotional press conference said if his movie is not released he would leave India.

