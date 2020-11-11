The first lesson says PM Modi on big NDA win in Bihar

A loss at the end, but how Tejashwi gave veterans a run for their money in Bihar

Patna, Nov 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the victory of NDA in the Bihar assembly elections.

The people have displayed their confidence in the NDA's 'sabka saath, sabka vikas,' mantra, the PM said. I want to assure them that we will continuously work for the balanced development of every person and every region, the PM also said.

The PM also praised the women voters for turning out in large numbers and said that the NDA had given them self-confidence to take the state forward.

"Bihar has rejected hollow promises, casteism and politics of appeasement, and has backed the NDA's development agenda. This is a win for Bihar's hopes. This is a win for the double-engine development of PM Modi and Nitish Kumar," Union Home Minister , Amit Shah said in a tweet.

Bihar has taught the world the first lesson of democracy. Today Bihar has told the world again how democracy is strengthened. A record number of poor, deprived and women of Bihar also voted and today have also given their decisive decision for development," the PM said in a tweet.

The PM further said, poor in villages, farmers, labourers, merchants, shopkeepers and every section of Bihar have relied on the NDA's mantra of sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas. I again assure every citizen of Bihar that for the balanced development of every person, every region, we will continue to work with full dedication.

"Young people in Bihar have made it clear that this new decade will be for Bihar and self-sufficient Bihar is its roadmap. The youth of Bihar have relied on their strength and resolve of the NDA. This youthful energy has now encouraged the NDA to work harder than before. Every voter in Bihar has clearly stated that he or she is an aspirant and priority is only and only development. The blessings of the NDA's good governance again after 15 years in Bihar shows what Bihar's dreams are, what Bihar's expectations are," the PM also said.