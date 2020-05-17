The fifth and final tranche in-depth

  • search
    New Delhi, May 17: Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today announced the fifth tranche of the economic package.

    The Finance Minister said that during the lockdown, the government had catered to all sections of society. Sitharaman also said that the package today would focus on seven sections. The focus was on MGNREGA, Health and Education, Businesses and Covid, decriminalisation of Company's Act, ease of doing business, Public Sector Enterprises related matters and state governments and resources related to state governments.

    Government has committed Rs. 15,000 crore for health related measures so far for containment of COVID19

    To provide a fillip to employment, Government will now allocate an additional Rs 40,000 crore under MGNREGS

    Health reforms & Initiatives

    India is changing and so is our way of education

    With an eye on further enhancement of Ease of Doing Business Government announces suspension of fresh initiation of insolvency proceedings up to one year;

    Government moves to decriminalise Companies Act defaults

    Ease of Doing Business for corporates

    A new AatmanirbharBharat will stand on a new Public Sector Enterprise Policy

    Supporting state governments

    Supporting state governments & promoting State level reforms

    Story first published: Sunday, May 17, 2020, 13:15 [IST]
