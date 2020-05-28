The dragon and elephant dancing together is the right choice says Chinese ambassador

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 28: China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong conveyed a conciliatory message and said that India and China did not pose a threat to each other. Both countries should never allow their differences to shadow bi-lateral cooperation, he also said.

Both countries are opportunities to each other and need to see each other's development.

Donald Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China border dispute

Steps also should be taken to enhance strategic mutual trust. The statements come a day after the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing described the overall situation at the border as stable and controllable. Both India and China are capable of resolving the issue through dialogue, the ministry had also said.

Congress launches Speak Up India campaign to urge govt for direct relief to poor | Oneindia News

We should gradually seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve our differences. China and India should be good neighbours and commit to harmonious co-existence. We need to be good partners and move forward Weidong also said.

India and China should adhere to basic judgment that they are each other's opportunities.

Both countries pose no threat to each other. The realisation of the dragon and the elephant dancing together is the only right choice for India and China, Sun also said.

Nobody can stare down Modi's India: BJP on border standoff with China

China and India should strengthen practical cooperation and expand the cake of common interests, Sun said at a webinar, in which students and some journalists took part.