  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The dragon and elephant dancing together is the right choice says Chinese ambassador

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 28: China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong conveyed a conciliatory message and said that India and China did not pose a threat to each other. Both countries should never allow their differences to shadow bi-lateral cooperation, he also said.

    The dragon and elephant dancing together is the right choice says Chinese ambassador
    China's ambassador to India, Sun Weidong

    Both countries are opportunities to each other and need to see each other's development.

    Donald Trump offers to 'mediate or arbitrate' between India and China border dispute

    Steps also should be taken to enhance strategic mutual trust. The statements come a day after the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing described the overall situation at the border as stable and controllable. Both India and China are capable of resolving the issue through dialogue, the ministry had also said.

      Congress launches Speak Up India campaign to urge govt for direct relief to poor | Oneindia News

      We should gradually seek understanding through communication and constantly resolve our differences. China and India should be good neighbours and commit to harmonious co-existence. We need to be good partners and move forward Weidong also said.

      India and China should adhere to basic judgment that they are each other's opportunities.

      Both countries pose no threat to each other. The realisation of the dragon and the elephant dancing together is the only right choice for India and China, Sun also said.

      Nobody can stare down Modi's India: BJP on border standoff with China

      China and India should strengthen practical cooperation and expand the cake of common interests, Sun said at a webinar, in which students and some journalists took part.

      More INDIA CHINA News

      Read more about:

      india china bilateral relations

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue