The Delhi Exit polls at a glance

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 08: All exit polls have predicted that that the Aam Admi Party will retain power in Delhi.

Let us take a glance at what all the pollsters are saying:

Times Now - IPSOS: AAP 44: BJP 26: Cong - 0

TV9- Cicero: AAP: 54: BJP: 15: Cong: 1

News24- Jan ki baat : AAP 54: BJP: 15: Cong: 1

NEWSX-POLSTRAT: AAP -50-56: BJP: 10 -14: Cong: 0

Republic- Jan Ki Baat: AAP: 48-61: BJP: 9-21: Cong: 0-1

ABP -C Voter: AAP: 49 to 63: BJP 5 to 19: Congress: 0 to 4

India TV IPSOS: AAP: 44: BJP - 26: Cong - 0