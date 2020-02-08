  • search
    The Delhi Exit polls at a glance

    New Delhi, Feb 08: All exit polls have predicted that that the Aam Admi Party will retain power in Delhi.

    Let us take a glance at what all the pollsters are saying:

    Times Now - IPSOS: AAP 44: BJP 26: Cong - 0

    TV9- Cicero: AAP: 54: BJP: 15: Cong: 1

    News24- Jan ki baat : AAP 54: BJP: 15: Cong: 1

    NEWSX-POLSTRAT: AAP -50-56: BJP: 10 -14: Cong: 0

    Republic- Jan Ki Baat: AAP: 48-61: BJP: 9-21: Cong: 0-1

    ABP -C Voter: AAP: 49 to 63: BJP 5 to 19: Congress: 0 to 4

    India TV IPSOS: AAP: 44: BJP - 26: Cong - 0

    Story first published: Saturday, February 8, 2020, 19:20 [IST]
