The damage that Super cyclone Amphan is expected to cause in these states

New Delhi, May 19: Super cyclone Amphan will make landfall on May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia island in Bangladesh, chief of the National Disaster Response Force, S N Pradhan, said on Monday.

Addressing a hurriedly convened press conference, Pradhan said the NDRF was not taking Amphan lightly as it is only the second time that India is facing a super cyclone.

He said this is a very significant incident as this is the second super cyclone after the first hit Odisha in 1999.

The landfall of cyclone Amphan would be on May 20 between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Island in Bangladesh, he said.

Here is the damage expected and the action suggested by the Centre:

West Bengal (east Medinipur, south & north 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hoogli, Kolkata districts)

Damage Expected:

Extensive damage to all types of kutcha houses, some damage to old badly managed Pucca structures. Potential threat from flying objects.

Extensive uprooting of communication and power poles.

Disruption of rail/road link at several places.

Extensive damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards.

Blowing down of Palm and coconut trees.

Uprooting of large bushy trees.

Large boats and ships may get torn from their moorings.

Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations till 20th May 2020.

Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

People in affected areas to remain indoors. Mobilise evacuation from Low lying areas.

Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.

Odisha (Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur & Mayurbhanj)

Damage Expected:

Total destruction of thatched houses/ extensive damage to kutcha houses. Potential threat from flying objects.

Bending/ uprooting of power and communication poles.

Major damage to Kutcha and Pucca roads. Minor disruption of railways, overhead power lines and signalling systems.

Widespread damage to standing crops, plantations, orchards, falling of green coconuts and tearing of palm fronds. Blowing down of bushy trees like mango.

Small boats, country crafts may get detached from moorings.

Fishermen Warning & Action Suggested:

Total suspension of fishing operations till 20th May 2020.

Diversion or suspension of rail and road traffic.

People in affected areas to remain indoors.

Movement in motor boats and small ships not advisable.