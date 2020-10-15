The D-Gang connection to the Kerala Gold Smuggling case

New Delhi, Oct 15: The accused in the Kerala Gold Smuggling case visited Tanzania several time where the underworld don, Dawood Ibrahim has an extensive network, the National Investigation Agency told a special court in Kochi.

The NIA said that accused number 5, K T Ramees and accused 13 M Sharafuddin had visited Tanzania several times and met with Dawood's contact Feroze and discussed ways to smuggle firearms into the country. Ramees, it may be recalled was caught with smuggled revolvers at the Kozhikode airport. He however got away by paying a fine, while stating that he was a member of the shooting association.

The NIA had earlier told a court that the investigation discloses that the accused had earned profit from the offence and proceeds of smuggling could be used for terror funding.

It said the investigation conducted so far revealed that the accused had conspired and sourced gold in large quantities from abroad on multiple occasions earlier and smuggled it through various airports, especially in Kerala.

Investigation has to be conducted abroad and interrogation into roles of high profile individuals and Consulate officials is also necessary to unearth all conspirators in this crime, the NIA said.

It said the accused have used various social media platforms to communicate with co-accused and suspects for committing the offence.

The seized digital devices of the accused have been forwarded to C-DAC Thiruvananthapuram for cyber forensic analysis.

"Investigation had also revealed the larger conspiracy involving influential people both in India and abroad behind this crime and that the racket has already transported bulk quantities of gold from Middle East through diplomatic baggage and sold it clandestinely to various people, with the intention of threatening economic security of India," the NIA said.