    The Congress scored a 0 in these 16 states/UTs

    New Delhi, May 23: The BJP trounced the Congress and returned to power with a resounding majority. The Congress on the other hand would have plenty of soul searching to do as it managed to win in just 52 seats.

    The other big news on the Congress front was Rahul Gandhi losing Amethi to the BJP's Smriti Irani. The Congress performance was poor in several states, but there were a huge number of states, where it failed to open its account. In states such as Rajasthan, the BJP came back hard with a 100 per cent strike rate after losing the assembly elections held last year.

    File photo of Rahul Gandhi
    What went wrong for Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh?

    States where the Congress failed to open its account:

    • Delhi
    • Gujarat
    • Andhra Pradesh
    • Rajasthan
    • Haryana
    • Himachal
    • Uttarakhand
    • Arunachal Pradesh
    • Odisha
    • Tripura
    • Manipur
    • Mizoram
    • Daman and Diu
    • Dadra Nagar Haveli
    • Andaman and Nicobar
    • Chandigarh
    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 23:21 [IST]
