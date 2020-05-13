The complete list of announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

  • search
    New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Essentially this is to spur growth to build a very self-reliant India and that's why this initiative is called 'Atmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan,' the Finance Minister said.

    Let us take a look in detail the announcements made today

    For stressed MSMEs

    Revised definition of MSMEs

    New definition

    No global tenders

    Global tenders to be disallowed in Government procurement up to Rs 200 crores.

    For MSMEs

    Other interventions for MSMEs

    EPF support

    EPF contribution reduced

    For NBFC/HFCs

    Government launches a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for non-banking financial companies, microfinance companies, housing finance companies

    Partial credit guarantee

    Rs 45,000 crore liquidity infusion through a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs

    DISCOMS

    RS 90,000 crore liquidity injection for Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs)

    Relief for contractors

    Major relief to contractors

    For the real estate

    RERA to extend registration&completion date suo-moto by 6mnts for all registered projects

    TDC reduced

    TDS/TCS rates to be reduced by 25% till March 31, 2021: FM

    Direct measures

    Other Direct Tax Measures

