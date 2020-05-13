The complete list of announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Essentially this is to spur growth to build a very self-reliant India and that's why this initiative is called 'Atmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan,' the Finance Minister said.

Let us take a look in detail the announcements made today

For stressed MSMEs For stressed MSMEs Revised definition of MSMEs Existing and Revised Defination of MSMEs New definition Definition of MSMEs Revised definition of MSMEs Existing and Revised Defination of MSMEs No global tenders Global tenders to be disallowed in Government procurement up to Rs 200 crores. For MSMEs Other interventions for MSMEs EPF support EPF support Business & workers EPF contribution reduced EPF contribution reduced Business & Workers For NBFC/HFCs Government launches a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for non-banking financial companies, microfinance companies, housing finance companies Partial credit guarantee Rs 45,000 crore liquidity infusion through a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs DISCOMS RS 90,000 crore liquidity injection for Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs) Relief for contractors Major relief to contractors For the real estate RERA to extend registration&completion date suo-moto by 6mnts for all registered projects TDC reduced TDS/TCS rates to be reduced by 25% till March 31, 2021: FM Direct measures Other Direct Tax Measures