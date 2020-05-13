The complete list of announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
New Delhi, May 13: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today unveiled details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Essentially this is to spur growth to build a very self-reliant India and that's why this initiative is called 'Atmnirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan,' the Finance Minister said.
Let us take a look in detail the announcements made today
For stressed MSMEs
Revised definition of MSMEs
New definition
No global tenders
Global tenders to be disallowed in Government procurement up to Rs 200 crores.
For MSMEs
Other interventions for MSMEs
EPF support
EPF contribution reduced
For NBFC/HFCs
Government launches a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for non-banking financial companies, microfinance companies, housing finance companies
Partial credit guarantee
Rs 45,000 crore liquidity infusion through a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs
DISCOMS
RS 90,000 crore liquidity injection for Power Distribution Companies (DISCOMs)
Relief for contractors
Major relief to contractors
For the real estate
RERA to extend registration&completion date suo-moto by 6mnts for all registered projects
TDC reduced
TDS/TCS rates to be reduced by 25% till March 31, 2021: FM
Direct measures
Other Direct Tax Measures