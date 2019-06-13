The bosses of South Block: Meet PM Modi’s core team

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 13: Ajit Doval was re-appointed as the National Security Advisor. He was also elevated to the Cabinet rank in recognition of his contribution towards national security.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's team at the South Block include three of the best officials- Nripendra Mishra, P K Mishra and Ajit Doval. Here is a brief background on them.

Nripendra Mishra:

The 1967 batch IAS officer is the principal secretary to the Prime Minister. He is a key link between the PMO and the state governments. He was the chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India. He is an alumnus of the Harvard's Kennedy School of Governmetn and Allahabad University.

Ajit Doval:

The man who oversaw the surgical strikes and the Balakot strike. He is Ajit Kumar Doval, the 74 year old IPS officer retired as the director of the Intelligence Bureau between 2004-05. During his first stint as the NSA, he helped Modi establish himself as a strong leader thanks to policies relating to Pakistan and China. The 1968 batch Kerala cadre officer, he displayed his skills as a strong negotiator during the Doklam stand off.

P K Mishra:

The additional principal secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra is a 1972 batch IAS officer from Gujarat. A man who is shy of publicity, he has been the crucial link between the PMO and the bureaucracy. He was also the former union agriculture secretary and also charred panels to oversee the disaster management act.