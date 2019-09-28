The black sheep clean up in IT dept continues: 15 officials sacked by government

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 28: In a bid to go after the black sheep, the Central Government has sacked 15 Income Tax officials for corruption and other charges.

The decision was taken by the Finance Ministry and this is the fourth round of cleansing to remove officials accused of corruption and also facing other charges. In the previous three rounds, 49 high ranking officers including 12 officials from the Central Board of Direct Taxes were retired compulsorily.

The first round of clean up began on June 10 in which 12 officers were shown the door. In the second round also carried out in June, 15 offers were sent out. The third round was conducted on August 22 in which 22 officers were given pink slips.

ITR deadline extension notification fake: Income Tax department

The latest round of clean up was against those officials who had demanded bribes. The list also included a Principal Commissioner of Income Tax. Another officer was asked to leave for allegedly seeking bribes from businessmen not to levy penalties.

In the first round carried out on June 10 the list was topped by a Joint Commissioner rank officer against whom there are serious complaints of corruption and extortion from businessmen accused of helping self-styled godman Chandraswami.

It also includes an IRS officer in the post of Commissioner (Appeal) in Noida, who was accused of sexual harassment to two lady IRS officers of Commissioner rank.

Another IRS officer who compulsorily retired had acquired movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 3.17 crore in the name of self and his family members. These movable and immovable properties had allegedly been acquired by abusing his official position and by corrupt and illegal means.

A Commissioner of Income Tax, who had a Disproportionate Assets case registered against him by the anti-corruption branch of the CBI, and was suspended from service in October 2009 pending criminal prosecution was also compulsorily retired by the government.

Corruption, misconduct: Govt compulsorily retires 12 IT officers

Another officer involved in cases of corruptions and extortion and who had passed many wrongs and malafide assessment orders which were later on reversed by the appellate authorities too was dismissed from the service.

An officer amassed disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 1.55 crore, which is 133.71 per cent of his known sources of income and using hawala channels for transferring the ill-gotten money too was compulsorily retired from the service.

Another officer of Commissioner rank, accused of demanding Rs 50 lakh bribe for giving relief to a businessman in a shell company matter, and abusing his official position as a public servant to acquire immovable/movable assets from his ill-gotten money amounting to Rs 3.13 crore was also compulsorily retired.