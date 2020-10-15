YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The best quotes from A P J Abdul Kalam that you should not miss

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 15: Leaders from all spectrums paid their tributes to Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam today on his birth anniversary.

      APJ Abdul Kalam birthday: Remembering his inspiring leadership | Oneindia News

      Popularly called the "Missile Man" of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam rose from humble beginnings and earned the reputation of being the "people's President" who endeared himself to all all sections, especially the young.

      The best quotes from A P J Abdul Kalam that you should not miss

      If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher, he had once said.

      Why is World Students' Day celebrated on APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday, what is this year's theme?

      He gave some quotes which have always inspired everyone. Here are a few of them:

      • If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother and the teacher.
      • You have to dream before your dreams can come true.
      • To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal.
      • Let me define a leader. He must have vision and passion and not be afraid of any problem. Instead, he should know how to defeat it. Most importantly, he must work with integrity.
      • Great dreams of great dreamers are always transcended.
      • You see, God helps only people who work hard. That principle is very clear.
      • My message, especially to young people is to have courage to think differently, courage to invent, to travel the unexplored path, courage to discover the impossible and to conquer the problems and succeed. These are great qualities that they must work towards. This is my message to the young people.
      • Man needs his difficulties because they are necessary to enjoy success.
      • Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.
      • Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow.
      Download File Download

      Download File Download

      More APJ ABDUL KALAM News

      Read more about:

      apj abdul kalam

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X