The battle for Bihar: Stay tuned for never before coverage on Daily Hunt

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Patna, Nov 07: The D-Day is here and after a hectic battle, we will get to know who will rule the roost in Bihar.

    This election has been an interesting one for a variety of factors and the main one being, it was the first poll to be held amidst the global pandemic. This time, a long standing ally of the BJP, the LJP decided to go it alone and challenge Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in every seat.

    It is a close election and also bear in mind that it is the first election in decades where Lalu Prasad Yadav has not campaigned as he is convicted and is in jail. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and scores of top leaders have made a solid pitch. A day before the final phase of polling on Saturday, PM Modi wrote a letter to the people of Bihar urging them to re-elect Nitish Kumar, so that the developmental works could continue in the state.

    We have relentlessly covered this election. At Daily Hunt, we have a proven track record of being the best and fastest. As always stay tuned for the best analysis, faster than lightening updates and the best news stories.

    Stay tuned to Daily Hunt as we get you the Bihar results live:

    Lightning fast updates

    Trends indicating which way the political wind is blowing

    Numbers, comparisons, analysis and more

    A drill down of the data and what these elections mean to the common man

    Social media reactions, trends on Twitter, viral memes, trending stories, videos and reactions

    Stay tuned

    Story first published: Monday, November 9, 2020, 7:50 [IST]
