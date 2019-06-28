  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    The batch of 1984 and how they are guarding India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 28: It is the batch of 1984 that is keeping India safe. All top security officials right from the IB chief to the NIA boss, all are from the batch of the 1984 IPS.

    The batch of 1984 and how they are guarding India
    Samat Goel (R&AW chief) and Arvind Kumar (IB chief).(Image Courtesy: @IPS_Association)

    On Wednesday, the government appointed a new Research and Analysis Wing and Intelligence Bureau. It was a rare coincidence that both these officers were also part of the 1984 IPS batch.

    Balakot air strike planner named new R&AW chief, J&K expert is IB head

    Apart from Samat Goel (R&AW chief) and Arvind Kumar (IB chief), the head of the National Investigation Agency, Y C Modi is also from the 1984 batch. The other officers who are part of this batch are , Sudeep Lakhtakia (NSG chief), Rajesh Ranjan (CISF chief), Rajnikant Mishra (BSF chief), S S Deswal (ITBP chief) and Rakesh Asthana (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security chief).

    These officers who head important departments were empanelled as DGPs at the Centre or an equivalent rank in June 2017. The first from this batch to be appointed was Y C Modi, who is an Assam-Meghalaya cadre officer.

    More RAW News

    Read more about:

    raw ips officers nia

    Story first published: Friday, June 28, 2019, 10:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 28, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue