The average asset of a Rajya Sabha MP is worth Rs 55.62 crore: Report

Out of the 229 sitting Rajya Sabha MPs analysed, 201 (88%) are crorepatis. The report was prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms.

Among major parties, 58 (91%)out of 64 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP,46 (92%) out of 50 Rajya Sabha MPs from INC, 13(93%) Rajya Sabha MPs from SP and 12(92%)out of 13 Rajya Sabha MPs from AIADMK have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

The average of assets per Rajya Sabha MP is Rs. 55.62 crores.

Among the major parties, the average assets per MP for 64 BJP Rajya Sabha MPs analysed is Rs 27.80 crores, 50 INC Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets of Rs 40.98 crores , 14 SP Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets worth Rs. 92.68 crores and 13 AITC Rajya Sabha MPs have average assets of Rs. 12.22 crores.

Criminal:

Out of the 229 Rajya Sabha MPs analysed, 51(22%) Rajya Sabha MPs have declared criminal cases against themselves.

20(9%) Rajya Sabha MPs have declared serious criminal cases. One Rajya Sabha MPs namely Dhoot Rajkumar Nandlal (SHS) from Maharashtra has declared cases related to murder (IPC section 302).

2 Rajya Sabha MPs namely Gopal Narayan Singh (BJP) from Bihar and V. Muraleedharan (BJP) from Maharashtra have declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

14(22%) out of 64 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP, 8 (16%) out of 50 Rajya Sabha MPs from INC, 3 (21%) out of 14 Rajya Sabha MPs from SP, 4(31%) out of 13 Rajya Sabha MPs from AIADMK and 1(8%) out of 13 Rajya Sabha MPs from AITC have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

4(6%) out of 64 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJP, 5 (10%) out of 50 Rajya Sabha MPs from INC, 1 (7%) out of 14 Rajya Sabha MPs from SP, 1(11%) out of 9 Rajya Sabha MPs from BJD and 2(40%) out of 5 Rajya Sabha MPs from RJD have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

8(42%) out of 19 Rajya Sabha MPs from Maharashtra, 7 (47%) out of 15 Rajya Sabha MPs from Bihar, 6 (19%) out of 31 Rajya Sabha MPs from Uttar Pradesh, 6(33%) out of 18 Rajya Sabha MPs from Tamil Nadu and 3(27%) out of 11 Rajya Sabha MPs from Madhya Pradesh have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

8 (3%) Rajya Sabha MPs have declared their age to be between 31 and 40 years while 115 (50%) Rajya Sabha MPs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.There are 102(45%) Rajya Sabha MPs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years. There are 4 Rajya Sabha MPs who have declared their age to be above 80 years.

Out of 229 Rajya Sabha MPs, 25 (11%) Rajya Sabha MPs are women.

