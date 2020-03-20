The audio clip speaking about an India lock down is fake: Do not forward it

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Mar 20: An audio clip of a conversation regarding a complete lock down in India has been going viral on the social media. The clip has been shared widely and has caused a great deal of panic.

Some even attributed the audio clip to World Health Organisation officials. The Press Information Bureau has busted this claim and has said that the audio clip is completely fake. The audio clip is fake and the work of miscreants. Please do not forward it, the PIB said.

"The audio clip claiming to be a conversation between two individuals mentioning a complete lockdown of the country is going viral on the social media. The audio clip is completely fake, " PIB also said.

There are several such rumours doing the rounds in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. A day back a press note was wrongly attributed to the government of India.

The press note was issued in Malaysia and spoke about restrictions in India.

Prior to the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, several social media posts claimed that he would announce a shut down. However Modi never made any such announcement and only urged the people to maintain a janta curfew on Sunday. He also urged the people not to panic.