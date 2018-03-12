The attack on India's 'Swadharmas' will be fought in the battlefield of politics: Yogendra Yadav

Youth For Swaraj, on March 12 organised a Youth Dialogue on the topic 'Youth and Politics' in Patna Science College, in which a large number of students conducted a dialogue with Swaraj India National President Yogendra Yadav.

Addressing the students, he spoke about three swadharmas of India and the unprecedented nature of the threats we face. These ideas are: democracy, diversity and development. It's for the first time that these three are under direct and simultaneous attack. This is an attack at the very root of India. So its our Swadharma to save the very Idea of India.

Today, there is no force in the country which thinks holistically about India.The attack on India's swadharmas will be fought in the battlefield of politics, he said.

"Today, farmer and youth are on roads. If goons and criminals have entered politics, then saints too will have to enter politics. Be it the question of unemployment or education or women security, if there will be no politics on these issues, reforms won't be possible. Today, the country needs political saints.

These saints won't come from parliament but from colleges and universities, from villages and small towns. Yogendra Yadav's appeal to both student and non-student youth was to come forward and contribute two years of their life for nation building," he added.

Addressing the gathering, National President of Youth For Swaraj, Manish Kumar said, "Youth For Swaraj has been engaged in building a new kind of leadership for the nation by nurturing thought, creating work and struggle. He expressed hope that this very leadership will usher in a new political culture.

Yogendra Yadav also visited the students protesting against the corruption in SSC. He saluted their fight against injustice. He also said that this struggle has the seeds of transforming the national politics of India, encouraging them to take their struggle forward.

OneIndia News

