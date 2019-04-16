The ‘Acche Din’ never came says D K Shivakumar

Mangalore, Apr 16: Criticising the sitting Dakshina Kannada (DK) MP Nalin Kumar Kateel for his irresponsible attitude towards the Lok Sabha constituency, Congress leader and state Irrigation Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday asked the people to vote for development and harmony in the district.

Addressing a press meet here, Shivakumar, who is here to campaign for party candidate Mithun Rai, slammed the BJP for doing hardly anything for the constituency which had been represented by their MPs in the last 28 years.

The minister hoped that the educated and intelligent people of DK will give Mithun Rai a chance to fulfil their dreams of development.

"The present MP is not aware of the problems faced by the people in the coastal district.

The youth are leaving Mangaluru to other cities seeking jobs. No major development work had been done for the port, airport or other facilities in the city during the last ten years," he alleged.

The sitting MP could not also raise a finger against the merger of Vijaya Bank with Bank of Baroda, which had hurt the people of DK, he said.

The 'Ache Din' promised by the BJP had never come and the country was facing a crisis in almost all the sectors, including agriculture, he said.

Farmers have been totally ignored by the Centre, he alleged.

Shivakumar wanted the workers of BJP and RSS to set aside their political differences and support Mithun Rai in the elections.

Congress-JD(S) will fight LS polls together: DKS

He said the concept of Hindutva is unique in the world and everyone should respect the culture and tradition of the country.

DCC president Harish Kumar, MLC, and party leader Ibrahim Kodijal were among those present.