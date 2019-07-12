The Aam Aadmi Party report card and what people feel

By Sarthak Burman

New Delhi, July 12: The Lok Sabha election saw a stronger Narendra Modi wave than what was seen in 2014. This has brought a warning for the Aam Aadmi Party of Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister.

Arvind Kejriwal's party has failed to take lead in any of 70 assembly segments in Delhi, where the BJP won all seven Lok Sabha seats. The AAP had won 67 assembly seats in 2015 Delhi assembly election.

According to PSE poll, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is a clear choice for the next Delhi CM. Many respondents said they were satisfied with the AAP government's work in Delhi.

BJP says Delhi's transport system failed completely

What do Delhiites think about Kejriwal's performance?

Some Delhiites feel very good and enjoy the better governance and facilities provided by Kejriwal Government. Kejriwal government is really doing good in Delhi. They are trying their best to fulfill the promises made during election campaign. The ministers and MLAs are working day-night to give Delhiites good governance. In spite of so many hurdles and non-cooperating MCD, Delhi government has been able to provide good facilities to General Public, many say.

Education : Government is working hard to make Government School better than Public Schools. Construction of 8000 new Class Rooms are about to complete and 8000 new Class Rooms is to start shortly. School Management Committee (SMC) has been empowered like never before. Level of Education, Sanitation, Financial, Infrastructure. Vacancy of Teachers is filled in almost all schools. Cabinet has approved the proposal to almost double the Salary of Guest Teachers. Guest Teachers will avail monthly salary and leaves, in stead of daily wages they are availing currently.

Water: Old pipelines are being replaced and new pipelines has been laid in irregular colonies. Needless to Say, about successful implementation of Paani Maaf - Bijli Half policy.

PWD: Many flyovers has completed before its schedule and Crores of rupees are being saved on its construction.

Health: Concept of Mohalla Clinics and Polyclinics where consultation along with tests and medicine is provided free of cost is gaining worldwide appreciation. Government Hospitals infrastructures and facility is being made better than private hospitals.

But some seem to be disappointed. They expected a lot from him, gave him 90% seats. Such large majority has not been given to no one in any Indian state before or after. However, still Kejriwal, instead of doing real work, that he is capable , only rants against Modi. His tweets are either anti-Modi rants or movie reviews.

Right now Kejriwal has forgotten Delhi totally and is moving to Punjab because he wants to be a CM of a bigger state. Delhi people don't see any problem with AAP ruling Delhi .

The only problem seems with AAP is that rather than focussing on Delhi , they look ambitious about Lok Sabha .

Arvind Kejriwal should have ruled Delhi and should have shown the people of Delhi his work in Delhi, the people feel.