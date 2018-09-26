The Aadhaar verdict simplified: A ready reckoner

For Quick Alerts
New Delhi, Sep 26: In a majority verdict 3:2, the Supreme Court upheld the validity of the Aadhaar Act, but struck down several provisions which included the collection of Aadhaar data by private entities.
Oneindia breaks down the Aadhaar verdict to help you understand it better:
- The five year rule for archival storage of transaction logs is struck down. Metadata storage is struck down. Authentication data can be retained only for six months.
- Section 57 which permitted private players such as banks, mobile companies to insist on Aadhaar struck down.
- Suitable provisions have to be introduced for establishing identification when Aadhaar authentication fails.
- CBSE, NEET cannot make Aadhaar mandatory.
- Aadhaar not mandatory for Sarvasiksha Abhiyan. However enrolment can be insisted only with parent's consent.
- Individuals can file complaints.
- The SC asked the Centre to bring a robust law for data protection as soon as possible.
- Aadhaar is mandatory for PAN card linking.
- Aadhaar must not be made compulsory for school admission and the administration cannot make it mandatory.
- Government to ensure that illegal migrants are not issued Aadhaar to get benefits of social welfare schemes.
- There is a fundamental difference between Aadhaar card and identity. Once the bio-metric information is stored, it remains in the system.
- Court struck down the provision in Aadhaar law allowing sharing of data on the ground of national security.
- There is a fundamental difference between Aadhaar and other identity proof as Aadhaar cannot be duplicated and it is a unique identification. It added that Aadhaar is to empower the marginalised sections of the society, and it gives them an identity.