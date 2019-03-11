  • search
    The 23-year-old electrician behind the Pulwama attack

    Srinagar, Mar 11: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Mudasir Ahmed Khan, alias 'Mohd Bhai', has been identified as the brains behind the Pulwama terror attack.

    The 23 electrician behind the Pulwama attack

    Piecing together evidence gathered so far, security officials said that 23-year-old Khan, an electrician with a graduate degree hailing from Pulwama district, arranged the vehicle and explosives used in the terror strike.

    A resident of Mir Mohalla of Tral, Khan joined the Jaish-e-Mohammed sometime in 2017 as an overground worker and was later drawn into the JeM fold by Noor Mohammed Tantrey, alias 'Noor Trali', who is believed to have helped in the revival of the terror outfit in Kashmir Valley.

    Also Read | J&K: Pulwama terror attack mastermind believed to be killed in Tral encounter

    After Tantray was killed in December 2017, Khan disappeared from his home on January 14, 2018 and has been active since then.

    Suicide attacker Adil Ahmed Dar, who blew his explosive-laden vehicle next to a bus in a Central Reserve Police Force convoy on February 14, had been in constant contact with Khan, they said.

    After completing his graduation, Khan did a one-year diploma course as electrician from an Industrial Training Institute (ITI). The eldest son of a labourer, Khan is also believed to be involved in the terror strike at the army camp in Sunjawan in February 2018.

