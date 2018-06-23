The 20 terrorists, Army is looking to gun down in Kashmir

The Army has prepared a fresh hit-list of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. On the radar are at least 20 terrorists, who the Army says are armed and dangerous.

The Army says that capturing or killing these terrorists is crucial to the security in the Valley. The list comprises terrorists from the Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammad and the Lashkar-e-Tayiba. Check below for the full list:

Hizbul Mujahideen:

Mohd Ashraf Khan alias Ashraf Moulvi: A resident of Kokernag, Anantnag, Ashraf is an A+ category militant.

Altaf Ahmad Dar alias Altaf Kachroo: Altaf, an A++ category militant, is a resident of Haoora, Kulgam.

Mohd Abbas Sheikh: Category A++, he is a resident of Kulgam.

Umar Majeed Ganai: A resident of Such, Kulgam, Ganai he is listed as an A++ terrorist.

Saifullah Mir: Mir is the district commander of the outfit in Pulwama.

Zeenat - ul - Islam: A resident of Sugan, Shopian, he is an A++ category terrorist.

Riyaz Ahmad Naikoo: A resident of Tokun, Awantipur, Naikoo is the chief commander of the outfit.

Latif Ahmad Dar or Haroon: A resident of Dogirpur, Awantipur, he is an A category terrorist.

Umar Fayaz Lone: A resident of Tral, Awantipur, Lone is an A category terrorist.

Manan Wani: He is said to be an AMU research scholar. A resident of Kupwara, he is B category terrorist.

Junaid Ashraf Sehrai: The son of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman Ashraf Sehrai, he is a category B terrorist.

Lashkar-e-Tayiba:

Abu Muslim: He is a resident of Pakistan who operates in Hajan.

Abu Zargam alias Mohd Bhai: A resident of Pakistan he is a Category A+ terrorist.

Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada: He is a resident of Malikpura, Bijbiara, Anantag and is an A category terrorist.

Shakoor Ahmad Dar: He is the outfit's district commander in Kulgam and is an A+ Category terrorist.

Mohd Naveed Jad: A resident of Pakistan, he operates in Pulwama.

Riyaz Ahmad Dar: A resident of Sethargun, Pulwama, Dar is an A category terrorist.

Mustaq Ahmad Mir: A resident of Chak Cholan, Shopian, Mir is a category A++ terrorist active since 2014.

Jaish-e-Mohammad:

Zahid Ahmad Wani: He is a resident of Karimabad, Pulwama

Mudasir Ahmad Khan: He is a resident of Midur

Ansar Ghazwat ul-Hind

Zakir Rashid Bhat: Zakir Musa is an A++ militant who joined in July 2013. He had quit the Hizbul Mujahideen to form the Ansar.

