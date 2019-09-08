The 12 steps government has taken to restore normalcy in J&K

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: The government of India says that it is taking necessary steps to restore normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir.

There are 12 major steps that the government in the past month to ensure normalcy is restored in the Valley following the abrogation of Article 370.

Essential supplies ensured

Since August 5, there have been more than 4 lakh admissions in OPDs. 11,000 surgeries have been carried out.

Landlines are working 100 per cent. Mobile services working 100 per cent in Jammu and Ladakh and two district of Kashmir-Kuwara and Handwara.

There are internet kiosks ini 10 districts of Kashmir with minimum five terminals.

In addition to the ticketing counters at the airport, 12 counters with internet have been established at the tourist reception centre in Srinagar.

A media centre has been established in Srinagar with internet facility (8 terminals).

92 per cent of J&K is free of restrictions. Only 11 police station areas out of the total 199 in J&K have limited restrictions.

More than 10,000 Hajis will return.

1.67 lakh metric tonnes of apples have been transported.

Schools till 10th standard are open.

More than Rs 98 crore disbursed through bank ATMs.

Exams are on schedule and students are being facilitated.