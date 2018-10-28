Tharoor’s scorpion on shivling remark: BJP demands Rahul's apology

New Delhi, Oct 28: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came all guns blazing on Rahul Gandhi and demanded his apology for the Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's statement,"Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling."

"While Rahul Gandhi who claims himself to be a Shiv bhakt, one of his small leaders has almost abused the sanctity of Shiv Linga and Lord Mahadev by referring to chappal attack through named sources," Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

"Rahul Gandhi you claim yourself be to a Shiv Bhakt, please reply to this very horrific denunciation of Lord Mahadev by giving apology to what Tharoor has done," he added.

Stirring a controversy yet again, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday quoted an "unnamed" Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) source to compare Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a "scorpion sitting on a Shivling."

In a video released by ANI, Tharoor was seen addressing an audience at the Bengaluru Literature Festival.

"There is an extraordinarily striking metaphor expressed by an unnamed RSS source to a journalist, that, Modi is like a scorpion sitting on a Shivling, you can't remove him with your hand & you cannot hit it with a chappal either," he said.