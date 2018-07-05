New Delhi, July 5: After Delhi Court directs Shashi Tharoor not to travel abroad without prior permission of the court, Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Thursday said that now he won't be able to see his girlfriends in various parts of the world.

Reacting to the development,, Swamy said,''Yes, he can't go out of the country and see all his girlfriends in various parts of the world.''

Yes, he can't go out of the country and see all his girlfriends in various parts of the world: Subramanian Swamy to ANI on a Delhi Court directing Shashi Tharoor not to travel abroad without prior permission of the court #SunandaPushkar pic.twitter.com/UY4dYEIggz — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

Earlier in the day, the Delhi's Patiala House Court granted anticipatory bail to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor in his wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar granted Tharoor the relief on personal bond of Rs one lakh while directing him to neither tamper with evidence nor leave the country without the court's prior permission.

Pushkar was found dead in a luxury hotel room in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day