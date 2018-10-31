  • search

Tharoor sends legal notice to Ravi Shankar Prasad

By
    New Delhi, Oct 31: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has sent a legal notice to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for making false and defamatory statements against him. Tharoor asked the minister to tender an unconditional and written apology within 48 hours of the receipt of the notice.

    Tharoor sent notice to Ravi Shankar Prasad after the Union Minister called him "an accused in a murder case". Prasad made the remarks after Tharoor quoted an unnamed RSS source as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was like a "scorpion sitting on a Shivling who cannot be removed by hand or hit with a chappal (slipper)".

    Prasad's remarks is related to the police investigation into the death of Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar. In its chargesheet, the Delhi Police has accused Tharoor of abetting the suicide of his wife and has not slapped any murder charges as claimed by Prasad.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 21:36 [IST]
