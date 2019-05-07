  • search
    Tharoor on Twitterati's crosshair for lauding Imran Khan who paid tribute to Tipu Sultan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 07: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's tweet praising Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has not left the Twitterati pleased. Reactions poured in on the micro-blogging site belittling Tharoor for lauding Khan who had paid tribute to erstwhile Mysore Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary on May 4.

    Paying tribute to the 18th century ruler, Khan tweeted on Saturday, saying he admired him because "he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement".

    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
    Congress leader Shashi Tharoor

    "Today 4th May is the death anniversary of Tipu Sultan - a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement," Khan's tweet said.

    Tharoor lauded Khan for remembering Tipu Sultan but expressed disappointment that "it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero" on his death anniversary.

    "One thing i personally know about @imranKhanPTI is that his interest in the shared history of the Indian subcontinent is genuine & far-reaching. He read; he cares. It is disappointing, though, that it took a Pakistani leader to remember a great Indian hero on his punyathithi (sic)," Tharoor tweeted today.

    Earlier, retweeting Khan's message, BJP MP Chandrasekhar wrote, "Dear @siddaramaiah avare - time for u (you) to hug Imranji n (and) Bajwaji - @sherryontopp! Thts (That's) quickest way to bcm (become) @RahulGandhi n (and) @priyankagandhi's favourite! #JustDoIt."

    Tipu Sultan is a controversial ruler as some regard him as a patriot while others see him as a bigot. The BJP has long opposed the Karnataka government organising the official birth anniversary celebrations of Tipu Sultan, the 18th century ruler of Mysore, saying the annual event is a gimmick to appease the Muslim community.

    Tharoor's tweet drew strong reactions on Twitter: Here's what some tweets said-

    "U r indeed one of a kind, Mr Tharoor. U didn't even wait for the elections to get over to show ur true color. The Pak PM is now a well read & caring person to u? Forgot #Pulwama so soon? And Tipu a Hero? Punya Tithi? No wonder, Congress has lost it's relevance in India," one tweet said.

    "It is very disappointing for a Keralite to hail Tipu Sultan in such a manner, despite knowing about his atrocities in the Malabar region, and that he ceded the region to the British. Not a hero by any stretch of imagination," said another tweet.

    "Those who support deceitful killing and conversion of local communities as part of strategy to expand their rule will admire such men. Others know why the brave, strong and proud tribals of South India, the Kodavas, hate Tipu," a tweet read.

    "We have a shared history spanning thousands of years. Borders and alliances keep changing. Our legacies will remain. We can chose to learn from the past or remember only what suits our narrative. My hope is we can start tolerating each other's existence," one tweet read.

