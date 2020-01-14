  • search
    Tharoor apologises for his 'power without responsibility' remark on Delhi CM Kejriwal

    New Delhi, Jan 14: The Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday has apologized for his remark on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Twitter after he faced criticism on his controversial remark that the Delhi CM wants power without responsibility, something which has been "the prerogative of eunuchs".

    On Monday night, regarding the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) Tharoor reportedly claimed that Kejriwal is trying to be good to both sides by making statements deploring both CAA and NRC but has not taken any tangible action.

    File photo of Shashi Tharoor

    While speaking on a television channel Tharoor said that he has not even shown human compassion one expects from a chief minister from victims of violence in his state.

    He also pointed out at Kejriwal for not visiting the students and showing them some concern being a chief minister.

      The senior Congress leader attacked the Delhi CM with his controversial remark by saying that Kejriwal really wants power without responsibility, which we all know has been the prerogative of eunuchs for ages.

      Soon such derogatory remark drew sharp criticism on social media. Tharoor was trolled by the netizens who accused him of "transphobia" and asked him to apologize to the LGBT community.

      On Tuesday morning Tharoor tweeted where he wrote, "Apologies to those who found my quote about 'power without responsibility' offensive. It's an old line from British politics, going back to Kipling & Prime Minister Stanley Baldwin, & most recently used by Tom Stoppard. I recognize that its use today was inappropriate & withdraw it."

