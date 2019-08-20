Thanks to extreme Jihadi ideology, why Zakir Naik is now a menace to Malaysia

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 20: After being summoned for questioning, controversial Islamic preacher, Zakir Naik has now been banned from giving public speeches in Malaysia.

Over the past few days, calls have been mounting to act against Naik, who is primarily wanted in a series of cases in India, that range from radicalisation to money laundering to conversion.

Naik, who was being backed by Malaysia after fleeing India is suddenly facing the heat after he said that Hindus in Malaysia have 100 times more rights than Muslims in India and also suggested that Chinese Malaysians be expelled before he was.

Malaysia bans Zakir Naik from giving speeches in interest of national security

Along with various Cabinet ministers who sought for his ouster from Malaysia, Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad too stated that Naik was talking about sending the Chinese back to China, Indians back to India. This is not preaching, this is a political move, he said.

Naik has always been in the eye of the storm with his heavily loaded statements. His statements are always aimed at dividing communities and the final goal he seeks to achieve is Muslim supremacy. While in India, he has played a major role in radicalising the youth. In fact, his videos still continue to remain popular among the Muslim youth.

Nashidul Hamzafar, the 26 year old management student from Kerala's Wayanad was in September arrested by the NIA after he became one of the first ISIS recruits to be deported from Afghanistan.

During his interrogation, he details the role played by Islamic preachers such as Naik and what sort of an influence they had on him, which ultimately prompted him to join the ISIS.

Law catching up to Zakir Naik, as he is summoned again by Malaysia authorities

Officials who have worked on the Naik case in India tell OneIndia that if one watches his speeches and actions closely, he incites the Muslims against other religions. His primary motive is to divide the community and cause communal clashes. His statements on the Hindus and Chinese in Malaysia too were aimed at inciting the Muslims in the country.

Malaysia, which was at first reluctant to act against him or even considers his extradition request, has realised that the man is dangerous, the officer also explains.

The problem where Naik is concerned does not end with his speeches. Recently a court in Mumbai had framed charges in connection with a case involving the indoctrination of Ashfak Majid and his associates into extreme jihadi ideology by a group of persons from Kasargod. It was stated that some members of the Zakir Naik run NGO, Islamic Research Foundation too were involved in the process.

It was further revealed that these persons were motivated to join the Islamic State.

Further, it was revealed that attempts were made to spread hatred against India. The National Investigation Agency had recently said that members of the Popular Front of India had conspired to kill Sasi Kumar, a spokesperson of the Hindu Munnani. The murder of the leader from Coimbatore was carried out to create terror among the people, the NIA has also said in its supplementary chargesheet.

Zakir Naik could end up losing PR status in Malaysia

During investigation, NIA conducted searches at the houses of 4 accused persons on March 18 and recovered PFI donation receipts, PFI literature, PFI Unity March CDs, mobile phones, Compact Disks and pen drives, DVD of Zakir Naik of Islamic Research Foundation and other incriminating documents relating to PFI.