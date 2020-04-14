Thanks, take care of your health: BJP chief Nadda after Sonia Gandhi's message

By PTI

New Delhi, Apr 14: In an apparent dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her video message hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on extending the lockdown, BJP president JP Nadda asked her to take care of her health.

Shortly before PM Modi addressed the nation, Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, assured people of her party's support in the anti-COVID-19 fight and said whether in power or not, the party will help people fight against the virus spread.

"Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health," Nadda tweeted.

Sources in the party told news agency Press Trust of India that Sonia Gandhi should have avoided the video message before Prime Minister's address to the nation.

Sonia Gandhi, in her speech, said it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone's support and urged citizens to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations.

Nadda, had earlier criticised Sonia Gandhi for doing politics at the time of crisis when the country should be united.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown will be extended by another 19 day - till May 3.