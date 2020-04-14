  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thanks, take care of your health: BJP chief Nadda after Sonia Gandhi's message

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 14: In an apparent dig at Congress president Sonia Gandhi for her video message hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation on extending the lockdown, BJP president JP Nadda asked her to take care of her health.

    Thanks, take care of your health: BJP chief Nadda after Sonia Gandhi message
    BJP president JP Nadda

    Shortly before PM Modi addressed the nation, Sonia Gandhi, in a video message, assured people of her party's support in the anti-COVID-19 fight and said whether in power or not, the party will help people fight against the virus spread.

    Persistence is perserverance says Sonia Gandhi while thanking COVID-19 fighters

    "Thank you Sonia ji, take care of your health," Nadda tweeted.

    Sources in the party told news agency Press Trust of India that Sonia Gandhi should have avoided the video message before Prime Minister's address to the nation.

    Sonia Gandhi, in her speech, said it will not be possible to win this battle without everyone's support and urged citizens to stay indoors, be safe and observe the lockdown stipulations.

    Nadda, had earlier criticised Sonia Gandhi for doing politics at the time of crisis when the country should be united.

    Coronavirus outbreak: Chidambaram unhappy with the lockdown extension, slams Centre

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the countrywide COVID-19 lockdown will be extended by another 19 day - till May 3.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus jp nadda sonia gandhi

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X