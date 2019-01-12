  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Top stories of the day
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Thanks to Sabarimala issue, BJP rises as new force in Kerala: Survey

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 12: According to Axis-My-India survey, 45 per cent voters believe BJP seems to have emerged as a new force in Kerala. The survey attributed Sabarimala row to the rise of the saffron party. 

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. File photo

    As per the survey, 33 per cent Keralites disagreed that the BJP has done enough to create a base for itself in Kerala.

    The Political Stock Exchange found that the popularity of the Pinarayi Vijayan government has dropped from 42 per cent in October to 39 per cent in January.

    Also read: BSP, SP to contest on 38 seats, Amethi and Rae Bareli for Congress: Mayawati

    Congress President Rahul Gandhi's popularity rose in Kerala as 41 per cent voters backed him as the next prime minister in January compared to 38 per cent in October.

    PM Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is supported by 30 per cent, down from 31 three months ago.

    Read more about:

    bjp kerala sabarimala rahul gandhi congress

    Story first published: Saturday, January 12, 2019, 18:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 12, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue