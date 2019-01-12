Thanks to Sabarimala issue, BJP rises as new force in Kerala: Survey

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

New Delhi, Jan 12: According to Axis-My-India survey, 45 per cent voters believe BJP seems to have emerged as a new force in Kerala. The survey attributed Sabarimala row to the rise of the saffron party.

As per the survey, 33 per cent Keralites disagreed that the BJP has done enough to create a base for itself in Kerala.

The Political Stock Exchange found that the popularity of the Pinarayi Vijayan government has dropped from 42 per cent in October to 39 per cent in January.

Also read: BSP, SP to contest on 38 seats, Amethi and Rae Bareli for Congress: Mayawati

Congress President Rahul Gandhi's popularity rose in Kerala as 41 per cent voters backed him as the next prime minister in January compared to 38 per cent in October.

PM Narendra Modi, on the other hand, is supported by 30 per cent, down from 31 three months ago.