  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thanks for barring her: Digvijaya on Sadhvi Pragya

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhopal, May 02: Congress candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat Digvijay Singh welcomed the Election Commission (EC)'s order barring his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Pragya Singh Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours.

    It would have been better if her nomination had been cancelled, he said, reacting to the development.

    File photo of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Digvijaya Singh
    File photo of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and Digvijaya Singh

    "The EC's decision is welcome," he said on Twitter.

    "It is natural when the BJP fields (a person) accused of terrorism and those (who) indulge in the politics of communal hatred. It would be better had the nomination of such candidates was cancelled for safeguarding the ideals of democratic values," he tweeted.

    While Thakur herself could not be contacted for reaction, Madhya Pradesh BJP spokesperson Rajnish Agrawal said his party follows the EC's decisions.

    It will, nevertheless, study the order and take a call on whether it should be challenged, he said.

    According to a BJP source, after her statements on former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare and Babri mosque demolition created controversies, the party asked Thakur not to make controversial statements.

    Digvijaya Singh ropes in 3,000 saints for campaigning

    However, she was given a go-ahead to talk about the alleged torture she suffered in the ATS custody, the source claimed.

    The EC On Wednesday barred Thakur from campaigning for 72 hours for her remarks on Karkare and Babri mosque demolition.

    The ban would come into force from 6.00 AM, May 2 (Thursday).

    Thakur, a Malegaon blast accused, had said Karkare was killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack because of her "curse" as he "tortured" her when he probed the case as chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

    She had also said that she was "proud" of her participation in the demolition of the Babri mosque at Ayodhya in 1992.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SADHVI PRAGYA SINGH THAKUR News

    Read more about:

    sadhvi pragya singh thakur campaigning election commission lok sabha elections 2019 digvijay singh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue